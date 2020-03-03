Share:

Sialkot - Police have arrested many people over different charges in different areas.

Reportedly, Civil Line Police recovered a pistol, two bullets from Umair, Phalora Police recovered a pistol and four bullets from Muhammad Arslan, Sadar Pasrur Police recovered a pistol and five bullets from Qasim of Ferozkaye Nagra, Cantt Police recovered 10 bullets from Safeer Ali and Hamza Ali, City Daska Police recovered two pistols from Ahmed Raza and recovered about two kg chars from Fawad Chaudhry. Kotwali Police recovered 200 kites from Ahsan Ali, Bilal and Qadir on Paris Road near General Post Office (GPO), Hajipura Police recovered two kites and string from Rafique at Shahabpura, Nekapura Police recovered 16 kites and string from Hamza and Ibrahim at Nullah Aik Bridge, Sadar Police recovered five kites and string from Ali Raza at Miani, police recovered two kites from Victor Masih at Sadranaye Sayedan and Uggoki Police seized 150 kites and string from Ameer Hamza, Usman, Hamad, Shabbir, Faiz-ul-Rasool, Muhammmad Yasir, Sufyan, Asad, Tariq and Gul Islam.

Sambrial Police raided a shop in village Sahowala and caught shopkeeper Muhammad Arshad who was selling petrol illegally. Police have registered cases and further investigation was underway.

Drunk held

Cantt Police arrested a man Ghulam Ahmed from General Bus Stand who was abusing others after drinking wine.

Police have registered a case against the man.