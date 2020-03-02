Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lack of women hostels in the federal capital has become a major problem for working ladies due to poor services at private sector accommodations and negligence of concerned authorities to construct more hostels in public sector despite availability of land.

A member of working women organisation told APP that the problem should be addressed immediately and accommodation issues of working women should be resolved on urgent basis. The low paid working women deserve quality and cheap services in government sector as they cannot afford private hostels accommodation.

They are encountering major challenge of finding a suitable place on a reasonable rate with at least having basic living facilities.

According to the organisation, they demanded the authorities concerned to establish more women hostels in capital to cater growing demands of public sector accommodations. The private hostels are charging high rents from women.

Shahmim Hassan, working women said that various women came from other cities for sake of job and they were forced to live in public sector hostels which were not sufficient to cater growing demand of large number of women working in federal capital. She said that “I had no other choice but to share a private room, for which I had to pay Rs15,000 per month from my meagre salary.” It left little amount to support my family.

She said that beside heavy amount, they have to face poor facilities like unhygienic food, laundry issues, combined washrooms and security issues. It was a challenging task to adjust with roommates with different temperaments and cultural backgrounds. Another working woman Nimra Ahmed said that she has been searching for public sector hostels since past three years but she failed to find a suitable one and so she was forced to live in private room.

When contacted an official from Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), he said it has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start construction on the allotted plots for women hostel as soon as possible to cater the growing needs.

He said that ministry has already allocated various places to construct more hostels for women and it would be done very soon.