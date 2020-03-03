Share:

World Wildlife Day is being observed today across the globe including Pakistan under the theme "Sustaining All Life on Earth”.

This year's theme encompasses all wild animal and plant species as a component of biodiversity.

The Day aims to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the multitude of benefits that their conservation provides to people. The animals and plants that live in the wild have an intrinsic value and contribute to the ecological, genetic, social, economic, scientific, educational, cultural, recreational and aesthetic aspects of human well-being and to sustainable development.

It also reminds the urgent need to step up fight against wildlife crime and human-induced reduction of species, which have wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts.

In his message on the day, UN Secretary General António Guterres said let us remind ourselves of our duty to preserve the vast variety of life on the planet and use it with sustainability. Let us push for a more caring, thoughtful and sustainable relationship with nature.