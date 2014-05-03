ISLAMABAD - Heart problems are always fatal and cost a lot. It may cost you more if you choose the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) to cure them.

Even if you don't need any interventional procedure, the doctors of cardiology department will recommend you as every procedure gives them kickbacks at the expense of poor patients.

Usually, all major hospitals purchase angioplasty products themselves but at Pims, the largest public-sector referral hospital of the country, the patients were left at the mercy of suppliers to charge prices of their own choice with the connivance of department high-ups who used to get commission in return from the suppliers.

According to officials, as it's a costly business and requires millions to purchase the products including stunts used in angiography and then angioplasty procedures, the hospital does not buy the products itself but invites the venders of different multinational companies to display their products at cath-lab of the department.

The patients pay to the companies directly at the time of operation who charge them whatever they want and there is no check also whether the products are genuine or not.

"It's a white-collar crime and things are hard to prove," informed a senior official of the hospital on anonymity. "But complaints were registered against the department even the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) under which the capital hospital works, knew about it but the poor patients were drawn extra money to pay commission to the suppliers and head of the cardiology department Shahid Nawaz, as he is responsible for allowing the companies to procure the products."

Sardar Siddique, a lower grade government servant, who underwent angioplasty at the hospital recalling his appalling tale said, "I'm in more pain after this procedure. I think I would be much better if I would have avoided this angioplasty and remained on medication only. Now I can't lift my arm and virtually I'm unable to live normal life. Later, I consulted another doctor of another hospital who suggested the same thing that I should not have gone for this procedure'.

Complaining about the inhuman attitude of the department staff, he said that he wanted to sue them over their treatment with the patients but he could not afford to hire a lawyer. 'I was also asked at the eleventh hour to arrange 3 lakh rupees which only I know how we had arranged with the help of my relatives. They even did not accept my request to pay the amount after the procedure'.

About 2 to 5 lakh rupees cost is incurred on each angioplasty procedure and the hospital mostly allows European and American companies to sell their products at the hospital.

The system was not regulated at the department and the suppliers used to draw exorbitant prices at the cost of poor patents, said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABU) Vice Chancellor Javed Akram. "But now we are coming up with a policy that will be implemented soon."

The hospital would import the products itself rather than getting them from the venders to provide them to the patients at the original purchase price. Besides, the poor patients would be treated free of cost with the help of Zakat, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and international donors, he claimed.

"Only a hospital pharmacist will be allowed to sell the products and any middleman, doctor or any other officials, if found involved in sale or purchase of the products, would face a disciplinary action," he maintained.

But who will bring to justice those who continued to draw commissions for years besides receiving hefty salary packages from the hospital and through private practice.