LAHORE - Citing joint venture of JF-17 Thunder, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Chairman Rafiq Tarar has said China has always helped Pakistan strengthen its defence.

This he said while speaking at a special sitting on the visit of the Chinese president held at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan Saturday. The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust jointly organised the event while Special Adviser to PM on National Affairs Irfan Siddiqui was chief guest. NPT Vice Chairman Dr Rafique Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Kabir Ali Shah, SM Zafar, Ajmal Niazi, Begum Bushra Rehman and Dr MA Sufi also joined in.

Irfan said no strings were attached to aid and assistance provided by China, which regards Pakistan as its ‘Iron Friend’. “Both the newly-elected premiers of Pakistan and China had met on July 5, 2013, and discussed the future projects. Unfortunately, he said, a period of 8 months was wasted in political hullabaloo, ”he said, adding that more than 50 agreements will help Pakistan make prosperous.

He further said the government pledged special security for Chinese workers in Pakistan.

“An economic corridor would be built from Western China to Persian Gulf, transforming Pakistan into a hub of trade. It is a network of roads and ‘Shahrah-i-Resham’ would just make part of it. The missing links would be provided soon and both Pakistan and China would be able to profit of the new Silk Road. Much of the Chinese investment would go to energy projects, which could help Pakistan overcome its debilitating energy crisis,” he told the gathering.