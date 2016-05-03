ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan expressed displeasure over closure of educational institutions on the arrival of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Bannu .

He tweeted that it is prime responsibility to educate children and we can’t allow to hold educational activities hostage to political activities. There is need to put to end the vicious custom of depriving the children of educational activities during political activities.



He directed provincial government in KP not to close educational institutions during visit of political figures