Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has announced to turn Bannu Airport into an international airport, Waqt News reported. He also vowed to make a university at Laki Marwat.

While addressing a public rally the PM claimed that he has come to KP after three years and he hasn’t seen ‘New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ anywhere.

“There are the same old schools, hospitals and roads. These people cannot even make Naya KP, how will they make Naya Pakistan?” he asked, pointing at the PTI government in the province.

“Our critics and opposition has wasted their time in sit-ins and public rallies and have not done any development work,” he said. “They accused us of rigging in 2013 General Elections but Supreme Court rejected their claims. Once again I am ready to present myself in front of the Supreme Court because I have not indulged in any corruption,” PM claimed, referring to the Panama Papers accusations.

Nawaz said the Judicial Commission that probed rigging was a ‘slap’ on the face of opposition.

“No one can prove any corruption against me. If it is proven I will go home without wasting any time,” PM Nawaz Sharif said. “I am not afraid of opposition’s shallow threats.”

“Who is the culprit? Everyone will know the answer with the passage of time. Who are they to ask us to go home? Who are they ask for my resignation? We are representatives of masses, hence we are only answerable to them,” he said.

The PM announced that projects like double road near Laki Marwat and construction of Indus Highway are underway. “This is the Naya Pakistan, which we are making,” PM said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is on a series of rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) following Panama Leaks. The PM has started a public campaign after the names of his family members were mentioned in Panama Papers over offshore investments. The opposition, especially PTI, have demanded his resignation and accountability of him and his family.

Nawaz Sharif addressed the nation twice in which he refused the allegations and announced a judicial commission which the opposition has rejected. Following that the PM initiated this public contact campaign.