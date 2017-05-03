islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC), has won the Global Good Governance (3G) Award for the second time on achieving increase in access to technology-embedded higher education, an official said on Tuesday.

The award was given by Cambridge IF Analytica, an international organization based in Cambridge, UK. The award distribution ceremony was held in Dubai, UAE.

Cambridge IF Analytica is a financial services intelligence house that specialises in developing and utilising powerful cutting edge analytical tools to evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends, leadership positioning and brand development relevant to the development of the financial services industry globally.

The 3G Awards are presented to government organizations, corporations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for excellence in transparency, good governance and social responsibility. The awards are given in three streams including government and politics, corporate sector, social sector and philanthropy.

From the four nominations in each category, the winner is selected by a global poll. In order to maintain the highest standards of integrity, nominations are subject to multiple levels of independent review by a selection committee consisting of eminent personalities drawn from government, industry and academia. This is the second year running where HEC has bagged the award.

The 3G Awards are based on a proprietary methodology, ‘3G Methodologies’, developed by the organization.

The 3G Methodology has a score card called 3G Card, which has five pillars including transparency, social responsibility, sustainability, impact and innovation.

The HEC, Pakistan has been recognised for its achievements in increasing access to technology-embedded higher education and diligently creating a culture of innovative and useful research in higher education.