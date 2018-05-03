Share:

BAMAKO - Militants killed 17 civilians in an attack of "unparallelled horror" in northern Mali, near the border with Niger, local militia groups said on Wednesday. Elderly people were burned alive in their homes and attackers looted property. It came days after suspected militants killed more than 40 people on April 26 and 27 in the northwestern region of Menaka, according to the UN. "On May 1, members of the same terrorist group summarily executed 17 people in Tindinbawen and Taylalene," GATIA and MSA said in a joint statement.