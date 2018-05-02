Share:

FAISALABAD-As many as 50 students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday received scholarship cheques worth Rs3 million under Punjab Education Foundation (PEF).

The distribution ceremony was arranged by Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement at Syndicate Room. It was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar.

Moreover, 22 students of the varsity were given scholarship cheques under UAF Need Based Scholarship and 39 disabled students were provided with wheel chairs.

Dr Iqbal Zafar said that the country was blessed with talented youth so there was a need to sharpen their skills in order to cope with challenges of the modern era. He added that UAF was providing the scholarships worth Rs 700 million for deserving students. He said that quality education was imperative for poverty alleviation and competing with the rest of the world. He urged the students to leave no stone unturned to get education and to become skilled manpower.

He added that the university was providing state-of-the-art facilities for the students. The country was achieved after great sacrifices. Now it is our responsibility to move it to the new horizon of the development and prosperity, he said.

He said that Allah Almighty has given tremendous talent to persons with disability. "If we give them a platform to excel in their chosen field and hone their skills, they will become effective members of the society," he said.

Dr Hafeez Sadaqat said that the varsity management was taking all possible measures to keep transparency in scholarships and laptops distribution. He said that scholarship helped those cannot afford education continue education and quench the thirst of knowledge.