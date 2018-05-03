Share:

LAHORE - The 50MW Jhimpir power project has started its commercial operations after its formal inauguration on Wednesday.

The wind project is located in Jhimpir, in the Gharo-Keti Bandar wind corridor in Southeast Pakistan, which is a high-quality wind resource capable of generating over 50,000MW of clean and affordable electricity.

The Jhimpir wind corridor coupled with solar power can be further developed into a resource of national importance, able to reduce the country's reliance on expensive imported fuels and provide the people of Pakistan clean and cheap electricity.

The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the US Government's development finance institution, is the sole debt provider to the project and has financed 5 projects in Pakistan, totaling about 250MW, in the Gharo-Keti Bandar wind corridor.

The federal government has tasked the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to ensure 5 percent of total national power generation capacity to be generated through renewable energy technologies by the year 2030, following the US Agency for International Development and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates that Pakistan has over 132 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy capacity and has to date exploited only 1 percent of this.

Saad Zaman, Founder & Group CEO of Burj Capital, said: "Completing our first project and delivering power to the national grid is a proud moment indeed. This is only the start however we have a lot more in store for Pakistan. Given where wind and solar power stands today as the cheapest, fastest deployment and cleanest source of electricity in the country, we are at the cusp of an energy revolution that will take Pakistan from being an energy poor nation to an energy rich one. I would like to congratulate all our stakeholders, especially the Government of Pakistan. It must be gratifying to see the wind and solar space bearing fruit. With their continued support, this sector will only grow and play a key role in securing the country's energy future."

OPIC President and Chief Executive Officer Ray W Washburne said "The provision of reliable electricity is an essential building block of any economy. OPIC is proud of its partnership with Burj Capital and our work together to bring reliable energy generation to the people of Pakistan."