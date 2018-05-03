Share:

LAHORE - A 14-member delegation of journalists from Sindh province on Wednesday visited the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre in Lahore to secure first-hand insight of the faculty.

A spokesman for the Safe City Authority said that Mujahid Brelvi, Nazir Leghari, Mubashir Zaidi, Jabbar Khatak, Amin Yousaf, Waheed Jamal, Maqsood Yousafi, Ahmed Hassan, Saeed Khawar, and Shabir Chaudhry were part of the delegation.

SSP Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project and its advanced technologies. The delegation visited different sections including intelligent traffic management, police dispatch, PRU and Dolphin Force, Rescue 1122 emergency response, criminal identification, virtual surveillance and media monitoring.

They also acknowledged the project as the interpretation of CM’s vision of the Digital Punjab, the spokesman claimed.