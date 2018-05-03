Share:

SHAHDADPUR - A Chinese officer Laoli allegedly killed a labourer working in a construction company here on Wednesday.

Chinese officer Laoli of a Private Chinese Construction Company (PEPC) is working on Hab Power Project in the area of Gaddani in Balochistan. The deceased labourer was identified as Khalid Rind, 20, was working in a construction company.

The body of the dead was moved to his hometown Mir Muhammad Kalhoro.

Relatives of the dead including his brother Karam-ullah Khan Rind and Ghulam Mustafa Rind and uncle Haji Ameeruddin Rind told media that Chinese officer Laoli sent Khalid Rind into the mixture machine to clean it and later switched it on due to which Khalid lost his life like a fish out of water. “No one from the company considered it important to accompany the body and now they are trying to cover the incident happened to us,” they added.

“We demand justice by immediate arrest of the Chinese officer involved in the incident from chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and army chief, they held.