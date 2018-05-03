Share:

ISLAMABAD - Eminent legal expert and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Naeem Bukhari suffered multiple injuries after falling down at the platform of an underground station in London.

A statement issued by party’s Central Media Department says that senior PTI leader Naeem Bukhari has sustained multiple injuries after experiencing a fall on the platform of a London underground station. This has resulted in an injury to his head, as well fractured ribs. Naeem Bukhari has been immediately shifted to St. Mary’s Hospital London. PTI said that doctors ruled that his condition was out of danger.

PTI leader was on an overseas trip to London for fundraising campaign for the Namal College.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan expressed concerns over Naeem Bukhari’s injuries and wished him a quick recovery. "Wishing Naeem Bokhari the best of health and a speedy recovery. My prayers, and the prayers of so many others, are with him," Imran Khan tweeted on Wednesday evening.