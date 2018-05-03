Share:

LAHORE - Local politicians from Mandi Bahauddin and Sargodha previously belonging to the PML-N and the PTI called on Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore on Wednesday and announced to join the PPP.

Politicians who have joined the PPP from Mandi Bahauddin include: former ticket holders, Muhammad Nawaz Tarar, Muhammad Yaqoob Tarar, Chairman Union Council, Muhammad Ashraf Sahi, Vice–Chairman, Muhammad Aslam Gondal, ex-Senator Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Anwar Tarar, Muhammad Usman Gondal, Muhammad Saood Gondal, Aadil Abbas Rana, Syed Ehsanullah, Tasawwar Hussain Tarar, Abdul Qayyum and Qamar Abbas Bosal, a PTI ex-ticket holder from Gojra.

Also, Member Executive Committee of the PTI from Sargodha, Brig. (Retd) Izharul Hasan, Tehsil President, Bhera, Arsalan Ahsan and ex-MPA, Major (Retd) Ehsan announced to join the PPP after meeting with Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP chief welcomed them into the party fold, stating PPP was like a family where every member was taken care of by the party elder.

He said that PPP had always struggled to strengthen the Federation and democracy in the country. Senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Aslam Gill, Usman Saleem Malik and Aamir Fida were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has expressed 7his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of PPP’s Punjab Women Wing President, Samina Khalid Ghurki.

She was laid to rest on Wednesday at Model Town graveyard.