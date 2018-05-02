Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande has said she wants to “bring light” to our lives with her new album in her first interview since last year’s Manchester attack.

She didn’t address the bombing directly but became emotional when US TV host Jimmy Fallon discussed it. The pop star did announce her new album Sweetener, which is due this summer.

She said it is “about bringing light to a situation, or to someone’s life, or somebody else who brings light to your life, or sweetening the situation”.

Speaking on Fallon’s NBC talk show, the 24-year-old singer did not say any more about the inspirations behind it.

It was the host who addressed the events of last May, when 22 people died in a bombing after her concert at Manchester Arena. She returned to the city to stage the One Love concert less than two weeks later. Explaining that he hadn’t seen the singer since that time, Fallon said: “I know it’s tough for everybody, tough for fans and tough for you, and I know you haven’t done any interviews, and I understand that.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for coming on the show and for being strong and for entertaining and for showing up and going back to Manchester and doing a benefit. I thought that was awesome of you. I just think you’re so strong and so cool.” Ariana started welling up and just replied: “Thanks. Thank you.”