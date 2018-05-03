Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department in collaboration with Regional Integrated Multi-hazard Early-warning System (RIMES) and National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan jointly organised the Summer Protection and Monsoon Awareness Seminar at a local hotel here in Karachi. Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, Chairman NDMA presided over the event.

While appreciating the efforts of all concerned, Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, Chairman NDMA stated that the seminar was part of an awareness campaign for the people of Sindh. Besides consolidating the learning and experiences of Monsoon 2017, the Conference has provided a more refined input for the preparation of Monsoon and summer of 2018, he said. Our teams are now even better equipped and trained to tackle adverse situations effectively, he concluded.

The objective of this well-integrated seminar was to make the public aware of the hazards inflicted by the expected upsurge in Karachi’s temperature during the summer season, along with the abrupt climate changes that may occur during the approaching monsoon season.

The deliberations at the seminar were enriched by distinguished representatives including Director General of Pakistan Metrological Department, Dr Ghulam Rasul; officials from Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Ruby Rose from RIMES, Muhammad Riaz Chief Meteorologist; Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) and Prof Dr Jamil Hassan Kazmi from Karachi University.

Speaking to the audience, Dr Rasool, Director General, PMD, said the workshop was organized to increase understanding of people so they could remain safe in extreme weather conditions, adopt precautionary measures and take productive steps to improve the environmental conditions to make their lives better. This year the region of South Asia will have regular monsoon while it is directed that in Pakistan more than average rain is expected in Punjab, AJK and KP whereas less rain is likely in Sindh and Balochistan. Heavy downpour may result in urban flooding in Karachi. It is further forecasted that the region may suffer from a heat wave during the month of May and June, he highlighted.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Operations Member Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed addressing the seminar explained, Pakistan has been facing tragic adversities due to natural disasters in the country over the years which include the super flood of 2010 and 2011. We should take heed from the past and prepare to strengthen the future of our nation. NDMA will be providing further assistance of 33 percent in the emergency camps in the four provinces for the betterment of the citizens.

K-Electric’s special measures and preparations for upcoming summer and monsoon season were also highlighted by Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, K-Electric. “Being the sole power-utility of Karachi, we recognize our duties and responsibilities to provide maximum relief to the residents. Therefore, we have made all possible arrangements to keep the city energized during the peak-summer and the monsoon season, with consistent and reliable supply of electricity, to maintain optimum performance in the industrial and domestic sectors,” he told.

The seminar had some very informative sessions on ways to be safeguarded from the heat. The speakers urged the importance of taking precautionary methods and minimizing the use of heavy electrical machinery or appliances, during peak hours as well as the individuals involved in outdoor activities must take all necessary precautions to stay safe and well-hydrated. More than 200 attendees benefited from the session including environmental experts, stakeholders and researchers from numerous NGOs, health-care institutions, academia and media.