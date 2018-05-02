Share:

islamabad-Business community of the capital city here on Wednesday called upon the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for focusing on resolving the key issues of business community, particularly of furniture market as due to problems the traders of the market were facing difficulties in promoting business activities.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Amir Waheed said furniture market was lacking in basic facilities like footpaths, street lights, filtration plant and public toilet and stressed upon the CDA to look into these issues for resolution on priority basis.

The ICCI head stated this while administering oath to the newly elected office bearers of Traders Welfare Association, Furniture Market, Golra Road, Islamabad, said a press release.

Sheikh Javed Iqbal was elected as President Traders Welfare Association, Furniture Market; where as Sheikh Kashif was elected as Senior Vice President and Vice President Raja Mujahid..