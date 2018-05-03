Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved 31 projects of worth Rs713 billion including a special project for development of health services in Afghanistan which includes 60 beds Kidney Hospital in Jalalabad, 200 beds Jinnah Hospital in Kabul and 100 bed hospitals in Logar.

The CDWP meeting, held under the chairmanship of Planning commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz, referred eight projects worth Rs694.879 to ECNEC for further action.

Projects presented for approval includes energy, water resources, transport and communication, education, health, manpower, food and agriculture, physical planning and housing, Information Technology, science and technology and mass media.

Interestingly a project with the name of development scheme in District Mansehra NA 21 of worth Rs1020.5 million was also approved.

Ironically no one in the ministry knows about the details of the project which name was ambiguous. It never happens that a project without proper name gets approved accept under block allocations. The source said that what is the criteria for adding such scheme, with the name of development scheme in District Mansehra NA 21, to the agenda and why not such scheme be initiated for all the constituencies ?

In energy a project of Rs424.42 million for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Core House for its sustainable operations to facilitate Oil & Gas Research in Pakistan was presented, which was approved by CDWP.

Neelum-Jhelum Hydroelectric project of Rs500,343 million was referred to ECNEC for further proceeding. 220 KV Jauharabad Substation projects of Rs3147.12 million were referred to ECNEC for further proceeding. Evacuation of power from 2160MW Dasu Hydro Power project (Stage-I) of Rs 75,859.63 million was referred to ECNEC for further proceeding.

In transport and communication sector a project for construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) Link Highway (4-Lane) connecting LSM to Narang Mandi and Narowal Eastern Bypass (73km) of Rs19998.278million was presented in CDWP which was referred to ECNEC for further proceeding. Similarly the project of 184 km for Faisalabad-Khanewal Motorway (M-4) of Rs60,823 million was presented in CDWP which was referred to ECNEC for further proceeding. A development scheme in District Mansehra of worth 1020.5 million and construction of roads in east Karachi and Dist. Malir of worth Rs 499.81 was also approved by CDWP.

In Education section, five projects were presented out of which 1 project (Balochistan Education Support) of worth Rs11800 were referred to ECNEC. CDWP approved projects include Establishment of Islamabad model college for girls G13/1, Islamabad model college for boys G15, National Curriculum Council NCC, construction of boundary walls in government schools of KP through Tameer-e- School Programme.

In health section, seven projects were presented out of which 2 were deferred and 5 projects were approved by the CDWP. A project of "Establishment of regional blood centre at Faisalabad and up gradation of existing blood units in Lahore" of worth 303.26 was approved.

A special project for development of health services in Afghanistan which includes 60 beds Kidney Hospital in Jalalabad, 200 bed Jinnah Hospital in Kabul and 100 Bed hospital in Logar at the cost of Rs2010.5 million. Other projects approved by CDWP include establishment of safe blood transfusion services in Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and Balochistan.

In food and agriculture sector two projects of worth Rs 3300 million were presented and approved by the CDWP. The projects include "National Pesticide Residues Monitoring System in Pakistan" at the cost of Rs. 799.3 million and "National Cotton Research and Development Program" at the cost of Rs. 2500 million.

In Informational technology section only one project of "Up gradation of Monitoring System up to 250 TV Channel Pemra" was approved by the CDWP at the cost of Rs196.728 million.

In science and technology section, 6 projects were presented out of which 3 projects were approved by the CDWP.

The approved projects include "Up gradation of medicinal botanic centre as National Centre for Herbal Medicine "at the cost of Rs136, "Establishment of Muslim Bagh Campus at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Medical Sciences" at the cost of Rs1554.234, and "Up-gradation of lab equipment of NUST Schools and Colleges" at the cost of Rs462 million.

In mass media, only one project "PTV Terrestrial Digital DTMB Demonstration Project" at the cost of Rs.2789 million was approved by CDWP.