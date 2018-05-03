Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he would present budget for the next financial year, 2018-19 on May 10 at 3pm.

This he said today while talking to media at Kikri Ground where he went to attend third death anniversary of Akbar Nagori, brother of MPA Javed Nagoori.

He said that he is going to present budget for the next financial year, 2018-19 on May 10 at 3 pm. The budget would be only for three months, up to September 30. “The new elected government would have to authenticate the budget from the provincial assembly for another nine months,” he said clearly.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that worst law & order was created in the city and everywhere there was a wave of fear and insecurity. “The former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah during his tenure launched targeted operation in the city which turned to be most successful operation ever made in the city,” he said and added the government with the hard work and sacrifices of law enforcement agencies liberated the people of this city from the sway of target killers, extortionists and terrorists.

He said that MQM has gone berserk just after witnessing the huge public meeting of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto at Liaquatabad. “Now, the MQM leaders just for their face saving have announced public meetings there,” he said and added “we don’t have any objection on holding political meetings or political work by any party but MQM understands very well that their people are not now with them.

To a question, the chief minister said that an exercise has been launched to trace out ghost employees from local bodies and everyone knows who had stuffed them with which party they belong to.

To another question, the chief minister said that in order to solve water shortage problem in Lyari his government was working. “We have installed two RO plants in Lyari and these plants had some issues which have been resolved and now the water shortage issue has been controlled to some extent.”

Murad Ali Shah said that Lyari was, is and will be the stronghold of PPP and “true jialas of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto are here,” he said.