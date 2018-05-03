Share:

FINCA Microfinance Bank opens in Gilgit

GILGIT (PR): FINCA Microfinance Bank has opened its latest branch in the scenic city of Gilgit, reinforcing its pledge to remain one of the fastest growing microfinance banks in the country. With this addition, FINCA Pakistan has broadened its outreach to 108 Pakistani cities through 120 branches. The branch was inaugurated by Ms Zar Wardak, VP & Regional Director - Middle East and South Asia region - of FINCA Impact Finance.

FINCA invited prominent and venerated individuals from the Gilgit’s community to the ceremony, delineating to them the mission of FINCA in Pakistan and the importance of Gilgit in achieving that goal. The occasion was also graced by 5 members of FINCA Pakistan’s board of directors, who flew in from all over the world reaffirming their commitment to improving financial inclusion in the county. FINCA Pakistan’s CEO, the COO and senior management greeted them upon their arrival at the ceremony.

Pleased on FINCA’s addition of Gilgit city to its branch network, Ms Zar Wardak said, “We are very excited to be here in Gilgit. FINCA is providing financial services to the underprivileged in 20 countries across 5 continents. Our goal of eradicating financial inclusion couldn’t have taken FINCA to a better suited country than Pakistan, where only 15% of the population is financially included and out of which only 5% are women. Expanding access of financial services to this important market would enable FINCA to provide equitable financial services to micro entrepreneurs of the area, and women of the community.”

SRIC holds ceremony

KARACHI (PR): Sindh Research Incubation Centre, executed by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi and funded by Information, Science & Technology Department, welcomed its first batch in its ceremony for seed capital distribution. A seed capital for each startup was given in this ceremony. A total of 8 teams, out of hundreds of applications, were selected for the year-long incubation programme at the IBA, City Campus.

This ceremony was headed by Dr Sikandar Ali Shoro, special assistant to Sindh CM for Information Science & Technology, in the presence of Dr Farrukh Iqbal, dean & director, IBA Karachi, Imran Batada, director ICT & CICT, IBA Karachi, Agha Zaheeruddin, secretary, Information Science & Technology, Govt of Sindh, Muhammad Yousuf, director general, Information Science & Technology, Govt of Sindh, and other dignitaries from public and private sectors.

Depilex College of Cosmetology event

LAHORE (PR): Depilex College of Cosmetology recently hosted the graduation ceremony of its first batch of 150 girls, who completed free beautician course through the scholarship programme between Depilex Group and Punjab Skills Development Fund. “Through Depilex College and institutes, we trained underprivileged women to help them stand up and support their families,” stated Masarrat Misbah, the founder of Depilex Group of Companies.

UBL, Gulf Air join hands

KARACHI (PR): UBL recently signed an agreement with Gulf Air, the national carrier for the Kingdom of Bahrain, through which UBL card holders will be able to avail discounts of up to 20pc on all Gulf Air flights. Zia Ijaz, Group Executive-Branch Banking, UBL, and Saleem Motiwala, Gulf Air Country Manager, along with senior executives from both organisations attended the the signing ceremony.

Vivo launches two new smartphones

LAHORE (PR): After the successful launch of V9 smartphone, Vivo, one of leading global technology companies, unveiled two new smartphones, the V9 Youth and the entry-level Y71, during a launch event held at a local hotel the other day.

V9 Youth offers a similar design as to the V9 and packs high performing hardware at a price that’s more affordable for masses. “With the launch of 'Vivo V9 Youth', we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers," said Zohair Chohan, brand manager Vivo Pakistan. "This device is for consumers who want a holistic and powerful smartphone experience at a competitive price," Zohair added.

SZABIST organises conference

KARACHI (PR): SZABIST Karachi and the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), an international non-governmental organisation, which uses the law to promote reproductive freedom as a fundamental right worldwide, recently organised a conference on “Protecting & Promoting Reproductive Rights in Pakistan” at SZABIST here.