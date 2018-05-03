Share:

KARACHI - As many as four people including a couple killed in separate violent incidents while law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested 16 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city.

A couple was shot dead in a firing incident near Super Highway.

The incident took place at Sukhiya Goth within the limits of Site Super Highway police station on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Police officials said that the incident took place when the victims who later identified as 29-year-old Amir Sohail and 25-year-old Mukhtalba Amir were on their way to their home in Mominabad area of Orangi Town, adding that the victim’s had arrived to visit their in-laws in Sohrab Goth area and were returning to home when the incident took place. Police officials said that the victims belonged to Pashtun families had gotten marriage about two years ago.

Police officials said that the victims were seriously injured. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Their bodies were later handed over to their families for burial process. Initially, it was reported that the couple shot dead by armed robbers over offering resistance on a robbing bid, however, the police officials said that apparently the incident took place over personal enmity while nothing could say exactly until the investigation completed.

The police was looking for their families to register a case as what the police officials said that the families asked them to register a case after burial process.

On the other side, unknown assailants shot dead a young boy near Hub Dam within the remits of Surjani Town police station. Police said that the unknown gunmen abducted a 20 years old Shair Zaman and shot him to death after brutal torture while throwing his shot dead body into the bushes near Hub Dam. Police rushed on the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where deceased was identified as Shair Zaman.

Police suspect personal enmity was the motive behind the murder while registered an FIR against unknown assailants. Another body of the young man was found from the remits of SITE Superhighway police station. Police said that the unknown assailants abducted the victim of around 28 years of age, while sliced his neck and throwing his body at garbage yard of Ahsanabad area. Police shifted the body to morgue for identification after autopsy.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 16 accused persons in various raids and operations in carried out in different parts of the city. Rangers carried out raids in Madian Colony, Saeedabad, Itahad Town and Baldia Town areas while arrested five accused persons including Zahid aka Lamba, Rasheed aka Bahram, Fayyaz, Nasarullah and Shahid.

The accused persons were affiliated within Muttahida Qaumi Movement London allegedly involved in various sort of criminal activities including target killing, street crimes and others. Rangers also arrested Faisal and Noshad Ali in a raid conducted in Baldia Town while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Ranges spokesperson said that the accused persons were affiliated with Lyari gang and wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities. Rangers also arrested Zahid Shah in a raid conducted in Clifton, Darakhsan. The accused person was running narcotic den in the locality. Rangers also arrested another drug paddler Imran in a raid conducted in Itahad Town area while recovered narcotics from his possession.

Sir Syed police claimed to have arrested three accused persons including Sarfaraz Khan, Kamran and Imran while recovered weapons and snatched valuables from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Itahd Town police claimed to have arrested a drug paddler Yasir while recovered narcotics from his possession. Korangi Industrial Area police claimed to have arrested a car lifter Sanaullah while recovered a weapon and snatched car from his possession.