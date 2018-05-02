Share:

MULTAN-Project Director China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, Hassan Daud Butt has said that Pakistan is the centre of three engines of growth and will benefit the maximum from the successful operationalization of CPEC as the trade through this corridor will surpass US $3 trillion in coming days.

Addressing a seminar jointly organised by The Centre for International Studies (CIS), Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, in collaboration with the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) Islamabad, on "Socio-Economic Impact of China Pakistan Economic Corridor" here on Wednesday he added that the CPEC is the largest Chinese investment that would act as a catalyst to Pakistan's economic growth. He pointed out that the challenges faced by the CPEC included energy, road connectivity and the capacity of human resource to undertake the development coming to Pakistan.

He shunned the narrative that the national consensus on CPEC had not been achieved yet. He informed the audience that all the projects under CPEC came with an interest of 2.39 percent which Pakistan would return within the next 25 years to China. He was of the view that in the history of government of Pakistan there had never been a better deal than this. "According to estimates in future, the total trade will exceed 3 trillion USD. The CPEC will prove a big game changer for Pakistan as Gwadar port has the potential to surpass neighbouring ports in terms of trading activity," he added. He said that the CPEC would attract FDI into Pakistan in the infrastructure, power and construction sector.

Addressing the seminar, BZU VC Prof Dr Tahir Amin said that the seminar reflects the view of our policy makers. He said that the international politics is changing and it is no longer a zero-sum game as multiple world orders existed with a complex relationship. He noted that the CPEC under OBOR is a lifeline for Pakistan and Pakistan should not ignore it. "The positives of CPEC outweigh the negatives. Pakistan needs strong alliance with a dependable ally like China to counter India-U.S.-Israel," he asserted.

The team leader of Prime Minister's Delivery Unit for CPEC Dr Shazia Ghani in her address discussed in detail the significance of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in reshaping the global trade and finance. She informed that BRI is a Chinese flagship international state-to-state collaboration program. She was of the view that China wants the BRI countries to link infrastructure projects to the border development strategies. If there is no trade there is no point in the building infrastructure. CPEC is a huge opportunity for Pakistan which should be fully utilized.

In the welcome note Director CIS Dr Muqarrab Akbar shed light on the importance of CPEC in the global politics. He was of the view that CPEC as part of the Chinese One Belt One Road Initiative is significant for Pakistan as it will provide the country with political strength and will also enhance its strategic importance.

The VC also distributed shields and certificates to the participants and organizers. The seminar was a success as it was attended by a large number of faculty members and students of BZU.

WOMEN EMPOWERMENT,

PROGRESS INTERLINKED

Women constitute 51 percent of total population of Pakistan and empowering them could put the country on path of progress.

Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali observed while addressing the participants of a training jointly organised by Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) and Shaur Foundation on entrepreneurship opportunities for female student of the varsity.

The VC further said that the country could not make progress if women were weak. "We need to empower our women. They are no less than men. The only needed thing is opportunities. If we offer them opportunities, they can do wonders in all fields," he noted.

Representatives of Shaur Foundation Taimur Rehman, Ammara Qazi, Talha Azhar and others said that the motive behind holding this activity was to develop leadership skills in female students and boost their confidence. They added that the training would support the students in their future and it would help them work with teams.