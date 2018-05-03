Share:

ISLAMABAD - The consumer price index (CPI) based general inflation increased to 3.7 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2018 as compared to 3.2 percent in the previous month (March) and 4.8 percent in April 2017.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the CPI increased by 1.8pc in April 2018 as compared to an increase of 0.3pc in the March 2018 and increase of 1.4pc in April 2017, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) issued by officials of the bureau here in a press conference Wednesday.

According to the data, the core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 7.0pc on YoY basis in April 2018 as compared to an increase of 5.8pc in the previous month and 5.5pc in April 2017. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.5pc in April 2018 as compared to increase of 0.7pc in previous month, and an increase of 1.3pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2017, the data revealed.

Core inflation, measured by 20pc weighted trimmed mean CPI (Core Trimmed), increased by 5.0pc on YoY basis in April 2018 as compared to 4.1pc in the previous month and by 4.8pc in April 2017. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.6pc in April 2018 as compared to an increase of 0.2pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.8pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2017.

Meanwhile, the sensitive price indicator (SPI) based inflation on YoY decreased by 0.5pc in April 2018 as compared to a decrease of 1.8pc a month earlier and an increase of 2.3pc in April 2017. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4pc in April 2018 as compared to a decrease of 0.6pc a month earlier and a decrease of 0.9pc in April 2017. Similarly, the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 4.0pc in April 2018 as compared to an increase of 3.6pc a month earlier and an increase of 6.0pc in April 2017. The WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.3pc in April 2018 as compared to an increase of 0.2pc a month earlier and an increase of 0.9pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2017.

Meanwhile, the food items, which witnessed increase on year-on-year basis, included betel leaves & nuts (281.64pc), rice (11.18pc), meat (9.84pc), sweat meat (7.86pc), dry fruits (6.51pc), condiments (5.77pc), beans (5.61pc), milk products (5.56pc), readymade food (5.50pc), jams & pickles (5.39pc), tea (4.80pc), fish (4.57pc), beverages (4.54pc), eggs (4.50pc), mustard oil (4.33pc), chicken (4.14pc), milk fresh (3.78pc) and bakery & confectionary (3.42pc).

The food items that witnessed decrease in prices on YoY basis included tomatoes (47.53pc), pulse mash (23.25pc), potatoes (23.14pc), cigarettes (20.15pc), fresh vegetables (14.30pc), pulse masoor (13.07pc), sugar (12.01pc), besan (11.09pc), pulse moong (10.76pc) and pulse gram (10.02pc).

The non-food items which witnessed increase in prices during the period included kerosene oil (30.66pc), education (12.99pc), newspapers (12.12pc), construction wage rates (10.57pc), motor fuel (10.56pc), personal equipments (10.49pc), tailoring (9.72pc), cleaning & laundry (9.25pc), postal services (9.24pc), medical tests (9.15pc), cosmetics (9.02pc), stationary (8.32pc), furniture (8.30pc), motor vehicles (8.19pc), household servant (8.14pc) and readymade garments (8.0pc).