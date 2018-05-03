Share:

Rawalpindi - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar on Wednesday directed the Motor Transport Officer (MTO) to build sheds in Police Line Number 1 to save the vehicles and other machinery of traffic police from harsh weather conditions. He also asked the MTO to keep all the vehicles mechanically fit as this would improve the image of traffic police. CTO expressed these views while inspecting the official vehicles of City Traffic Police (CTP) parked at Police Line Number 1.

He said the MTO should maintain the log book of each and every vehicle besides examining the transport for any authentic and good mechanic.

“The engines, windows, wipers, denting painting, mono grams, suspension system, horns and hooters should also be up in the order,” he said.

CTO Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar also presented C-III certificate to driver Naseer Ashraf for maintaining the bus in an effective manner. CTO also interacted with officials of MTO Branch and listened to their problems.