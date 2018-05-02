Share:

MAILSI-Only the bar associations, from lower level of tehsil courts to the highest level of Supreme Court, have practiced democratic norms since the independence of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Syed Kazim Raza Shamsi during an address to the oath-taking ceremony of the office-bearers of Mailsi Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) here the other day.

"There must be a strong working relationship between the bar and the bench as both are two wheels of a chariot and their cooperation is essential for swift dispensation of justice," he pointed out. "Courts in Vehari district have topped in Punjab in terms of speedy justice by disposing of cases owing to an exemplary coordination between the bar and the bench," he commended.

He expressed concerns over poor security arrangements on the premises of local courts in Mailsi tehsil, saying despite being established in densely populated area; the courts lacked requisite security measures.

He directed Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti, who was present on the occasion, to begin the procedure for the allocation of a land measuring 125 acres for the construction of a judicial complex and a housing society for the lawyers.

Addressing the ceremony, Vehari District and Sessions Judge Rana Sana Ahmad claimed that his team, especially the judicial officers of Mailsi tehsil had worked selflessly and with dedication to make Vehari a model district in dispensation of justice. He also advised the judicial officers to work wholeheartedly to provide relief to the litigants.

TBA President Qamar Din Safir in his address raised the issue of construction of a judicial complex and a housing society for lawyers. "There is a dire need of at least 100 chambers for young lawyers in the tehsil," he maintained. Justice Kazim Raza asked him to submit these demands in a written form.

TBA General Secretary Asif Pirzada moderated the ceremony. Multan Bar Association President Khalid Ashraf, former president Sardar Noor Khan, judicial officers including Azam Javed, Nasir Ali, Sohail Anjum, Qurban Ali and Ali Akbar and Vehari Bar Association President Fayyaz Hussain attended the ceremony.