NEW YORK:- Dance music superstar Avicii’s death last month in Oman was a suicide, the celebrity gossip site TMZ reported. A representative for the Swedish DJ did not reply to requests for comment. But his family earlier insinuated that Avicii had killed himself. “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” his family said in an open letter on Thursday. “He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.” TMZ, quoting unnamed sources, said that Avicii committed suicide. The 28-year-old whose real name was Tim Bergling was found dead on April 20 while on vacation in Oman.