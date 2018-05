Share:

Expats donated Rs6 million for upgrade of Urology Ward of LGH. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab appreciated philanthropists for participation in the noble cause. Philanthropists Dr Sarfraz Islam, Mr & Mrs Zia-ud-Din Butt, Mr & Mrs Dr Jaffer Butt and Mr & Mrs Sh Asin Muneer attended the ceremony. –Staff Reporter