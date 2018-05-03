Share:

LAHORE - More than 90 per cent immunisation coverage can lead to eradication of deadly diseases in children, said experts while briefing the media on the conclusion of World Immunization Week.

The experts highlighted the theme of Protected Together to raise awareness about 19 million children who do not have access to vaccination globally.

Dr Haroon Hamid, General Secretary, Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) Punjab said: “Two to three million children die of preventable diseases only because they are unable to get vaccinated.

Therefore, parents should never compromise on immunization of their children as it saves them from illness, disability and death from vaccine-preventable diseases.”