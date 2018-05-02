Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Two girls were allegedly kidnapped at Gojra on Wednesday in separate incidents at gunpoint.

Police registered an FIR on the Chak 319 JB-based complaint of Arshad who said that his 16 year old daughter Maleeha went to Government Millat Girls High School at Gojra from where Asad Javed of Gulshan Abubakar Colony and his five accomplices kidnapped her on gunpoint.

Another FIR registered at the same police station said that 14 year old Amna, sister of complainant Adnan Munawar of Qadir Colony went to bazar and was returning home. Near railway track, Zeshan of the same locality and his five accomplice allegedly abducted her on gunpoint.