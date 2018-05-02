Share:

SIALKOT-The Punjab government will start wheat procurement from today as it has made all the arrangements for the purpose, a government official said.

District Food Controller (DFC) Rohail Butt said that Sialkot region was the hub of producing quality wheat yield.

He added that Food Department has established 10 wheat procurement centers in Sialkot district's all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils for facilitating the local wheat growers by ensuring the direct purchase of wheat from the growers besides curbing the menace of the middlemen and dealers.

He said that the Food Department has increased official wheat procurement target set for Sialkot district. He added that now the Punjab government will purchase 92,298 metric tone wheat yield in Sialkot district instead of purchasing 82,000 metric tonne.

He said that there was a bumper wheat yield in Sialkot region during the current season due to which the food department has enhanced official wheat target for Sialkot district by 1,298 metric tonne wheat.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Asghar Ali Joiya and the DFC visited the procurement centres in Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Poorab Kalair, Kotli Bawa Faqeer Chand and Qila Kalarwala.

They checked the processes of gunny bags distribution and the arrangements made by the government to start wheat procurement. He said that the government was striving to end financial exploitation of the wheat growers.