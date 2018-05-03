Share:

Islamabad - In the last quarter of its tenure, the government has lifted the ban on issuance of Non-Prohibited Bore arms licences to the residents of Islamabad.

Islamabad District Administration has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for issuance of Non-Prohibited Bore (NPB) arms licenses. According to the district administration, ban on issuance of NPB arms licences has been lifted by the Interior Ministry. It is said that NPB licence will be issued after completion of all legal/codal formalities, in light of the directions issued through policy of the interior ministry.

According to a document issued on Wednesday by the office of district magistrate Islamabad, the NPB weapons include shot gun non-automatic or semi-automatic including pump action, revolver or pistol other than prohibited bore, and rifle other than prohibited bore. The administration said that a separate counter will be reserved for the processing of arms licences at the Citizen Facilitation Centre of ICT administration Islamabad. The applicant requires attested copy of NTN Certificate, proof of residence in Islamabad and other documents.

They said that all the applicants would be entertained on first come first serve basis. A quota of one hundred licences per month has been reserved for general public, said the administration.