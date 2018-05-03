Share:

Islamabad - The search committee formed to select a new chairperson for the Federal Higher Education Commission (FHEC) is not considering the ‘plagiarism’ and other charges on the candidates in the selection process as they have not been proved, a senior official told The Nation on Wednesday.

The search committee is going to meet today for the short listing of the candidate’s names to forward the Prime Minister (PM) for next four year.

The committee headed by Syed Babar is comprised of Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Dr. Faisal Bari, Dr. Sania Nishtar and Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Akbar Ali Durrani.

A committee member on the condition of the anonymity informed The Nation that search committee is stuck to its given mandate and is not taking the rift amongst the candidates being reported in media as ‘pressure’.

“Committee cannot verify the allegations being reported and it is stuck to the CVs and interviews taken by the candidates as per criteria,” said the official.

Above one hundred candidates were earlier shortlisted and the committee held the final meeting in Lahore instead of the capital. Numbers of candidates have approached different forums against each other and challenged the ability of the rival candidates.

Among the 100 candidates, the ex-chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and its Executive Director (ED) Dr. Arshad Ali are also included although both are facing plagiarism charges.

Number of meetings of the plagiarism committee formed to inquire the reports of current HEC ED remained without result, while the complainant against its ex-chief has been summoned by HEC today to initiate the proceedings.

A candidate named Prof Dr. Tahir Rasheed had written a letter to the Prime Minister (PM) mentioning that the three books mentioned in the CV of former HEC chief are plagiarized and therefore he must be contained from holding the post for the next four years.

Dr. Tahir Rasheed in his letter alleged that Dr. Mukhtar was also facing inquires in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of misconduct along with plagiarized published work.

The candidate mentioned books including “Organizational Behaviour in Education” with 88percent similarity of index while 69percent in “Leadership & Team Management”.

Ex-chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed in his statement said that “I would like to clarify the plagiarism issue which has been on different social forums. The referred books are the transcripts of four courses I taught at Virtual University. The lectures are a collection of my study of various theories, concepts etc that are a part of different textbooks. These booklets of VU under discussion are hence not a copy but transcription of the delivered lectures as lecture notes. It is a sad that such misinformation and malicious campaign is being started to discredit me without even bothering to authenticate the credibility of the content shared on different forums and news.”

Rector Virtual University Naveed Malik informed The Nation that university does not consider the lectures of Dr. Mukhtar as ‘books’. He said the lectures delivered in class were later transcript into booklets.

Federal Secretary Education Akbar Durrani talking to The Nation said that such allegations levelled by the candidates against each other have not yet been confirmed.

He said the committee has no concern with the allegations and is looking into the profiles submitted by the applicants while no specific directions have been received.

He said that the short-listing process of the candidates for next chairperson HEC will be held today.