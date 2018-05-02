Share:

LAHORE-Hira Ali has launched her ready-to-wear summer collection “The Other Side” in continuation of the spring campaign titled ‘Woman is Future’.

The collection invites a selection of fabrics like cottons, crepe, organza net. The embroidery comprises of experimental techniques using crystals and nets as well as silk threads and various beads and crystals. The colour palette remains in pastel hues with accent pops of colors. The shoot features Chinese model and influencer Erica Luo.

True to Hira’s philosophy of presenting contemporary fashion, the collection presents modern silhouettes. She has designed this collection with aim to make fashion that does not limit wearers but rather harmonizes elegance and contemporary style.

Talking about the inspiration behind the design of the collection Hira Ali said: “The Other Side is an extension of the Woman is Future collection that is inspired by mythical creatures and opposites coming together. Our minimal and contemporary signature is prevalent throughout the ensemble. This collection is effortless prêt for the independent woman.”

Hira Ali Studio’s is critically acclaimed as one of Pakistan’s most exciting new fashion brands. The brand is best known for their minimalistic, contemporary and edgy interpretation of design.