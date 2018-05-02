Share:

SIALKOT-Allege human trafficker Raees Ahmed (32) has committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan of his room in far-off bordering village of Pindi Bhaago, Pasrur tehsil.

The Faisalabad-based accused had been staying with his cousin in Sialkot border village Pindi Bhaago where he started the black business of sending the local people abroad especially Turkey, Greece, European, South African and Middle East Countries illegally with the help of some other human traffickers.

He was beaten up badly after being kidnapped by the affected people several times as he remained unable to send them abroad or to return their money.

He was much perturbed due to the critical situation as his "business partners" did not send abroad his people despite getting huge amount from the accused. The amounts were now in millions of rupees.

Local police said that the critical situation perturbed the accused a lot and forced him to commit suicide.