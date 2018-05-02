Share:

islamabad-The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended from 9am to 11pm, Khurram colony feeder ,9am to 3:30pm, Dina-1(bakral) gadari feeders, 11am to 2pm, Dheer Kot, Rangla, Chaman kot feeders, 2 pm to 5 pm, Minhasa sohawa, numble, berot feeders, 9am to 3pm, Majer Raiz Shaeed, Shgarr pur, CWO, Dharyala Jalib feeders, 8:30am to 2pm, Tarlai, Iqbal Town, Highway feeders and surrounding areas.