Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court yesterday directed Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, the attorney general of Pakistan and other respondents to submit their written reply in a writ petition challenging the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan’s ambassador to USA.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and deferred hearing till May 16 after the attorney general Ashtar Ausaf sought some time to submit his reply.

The IHC bench directed the attorney-general, the secretary of the cabinet division, and the prime minister’s principal secretary to submit their reply on the next hearing.

Earlier, the court had named former Pakistan ambassador to the US Jehangir Ashraf Qazi, former foreign secretary Inamul Haq, senior lawyers Makhdoom Ali Khan and Babar Sattar as amicus curiae in the case. Now, the court also directed them to submit their written reply in this matter.

Previously, the attorney general of Pakistan had assured the court that the notification of appointment of Ali Jahangir as Pakistan’s ambassador to US would be issued after apprising the court about it. But, he requested the court not to make his statement as part of judicial record.

Advocate Shahzad Siddique Alvi filed the petition through his counsels Sajeel Sheryar Swati Advocate and Chaudhary Hasan Murtaza Mann Advocate and cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister of Pakistan through his Principal Secretary and Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as respondents.

In the petition, the petitioner has sought the high court to set aside the nomination of Siddiqui for being “ultra vires of the law, Constitution and policies” and direct the government to withdraw the “impugned order”.

The petitioner stated in his petition that Ali Jahangir was arbitrarily appointed first as special assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister for State and secondly, as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States of America. He adopted that these appointments were made in sheer violation of applicable law, rules and settled principles.

Therefore, he added that the same are highly non-transparent, illegal, and in violation of the Constitution of Pakistan and successive judgments of the superior courts of the country.

According to the petitioner, Ali Jahangir the son of Jahangir Siddiqui, is part of JS Groups and has been nominated in a number of criminal investigations and several of his group companies are subject to the criminal investigations.

Petitioner maintained that Ali’s appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to USA has also been made in grave violation of the law, policies and procedure. “The manner of appointment was whimsical, non-transparent, and thoughtless and passed in the style of ‘medieval governance driven by sublime non-sense at public expense.’ For the reasons detailed herein below, it is evident that the appointment of Respondent No. 3 (Ali Jahangir) as Pakistan’s ambassador to USA is liable to be struck down having been made in an illegal, unlawful and arbitrary manner therefore, the same is not sustainable,” said the petition.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to declare the appointment of Ali Jahangir as Pakistan’s ambassador to USA has been made without lawful authority, in violation of law, equity, justice, fairness and public policy and set aside the appointment.

He requested the court to declare the Rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973 is ultra vires of the Article 99 of the Constitution.

Therefore, the same is void ab initio and of legal effect and set aside his appointment as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister of State being ultra vires of the law and Constitution.

He also prayed to the court to direct the respondents to show under what authority of law, Ali was appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to USA and then as as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

The petitioner further prayed to the court to direct secretary foreign affairs and Prime Minister to appoint a person who is known for his experience, achievements and eminence in the arena of diplomacy for the post of ambassador.