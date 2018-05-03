Share:

Mother of five commits suicide

A mother of five children died after drinking poisonous chemical at her house in the Factory Area police precincts on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Shabana, a resident of Chungi Amar Sidhu. Her family told the police that Shabana took her own life by drinking poisonous chemical. She was rushed to a hospital where she expired later. According to the family, the poverty-stricken woman got dejected and took the extreme step. The police were investigating the death.–Staff Reporter

Father of four gunned down

A father of four children was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Badami Bagh on Wednesday, police said. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. Police identified the deceased as 32-year-old Iftikhar, a resident of Aleem Colony. Hus family told the police that Iftikhar shot himself with a gun after an altercation with his wife over some domestic dispute. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The police were investigating the death.–Staff Reporter

Man found dead

A 35-year-old man was found dead at a rented house in Gowalmandi area on Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as Furqan Abbas who was residing at a one-room rented house located on Dil Muhammad Road. Police investigators say they believe the deceased was a drug addict. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the death.–Staff Reporter

Truck driver electrocuted

A 30-year-old truck driver was electrocuted in the Industrial Area in the limits of Factory Area police on Wednesday. Resident of Sahiwal, Hannan was trying to unlock the coal-loaded truck outside a factory when an iron rod touched high-voltage wires. As a result, he received severe electric shocks and died instantly. –Staff Reporter

Crackdown on quacks

The Punjab Healthcare Commission closed down more than 50 businesses of quacks Wednesday. The PHC teams visited 116 treatment centres and closed down 50 businesses . The quacks were categorised as 33 general quacks, six bone-setters, four each fake dentists and hakeems besides sealing three laboratories.–Staff Reporter