Book on Imam Mehdi

launched at RAC

RAWALPINDI: MNA Tahira Aurangzeb (Pakistan Muslim League-N) said that unity among the ranks of Muslims is necessary for solving the problems being faced by Islamic countries. She said that all religious leaders of the world should come together for global peace.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said this while addressing a book launching ceremony titled “The Miracle Birth of Imam Mehdi (AS)” held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Wednesday. The book was written by the Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Basheer Hussain Najafi and is translated by Chairman Bait Uz Zahra Foundation Syeda Sanha Bukhari. The ceremony was attended by a large number of students, teachers of various educational institutions and intellectuals.

Addressing the ceremony, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said the Muslim Ummah is facing severe threats and the leaders should sit together to devise a strategy to tackle the challenges. She said Muslims should also shun their differences and forge unity among their ranks to eliminate the threats.

Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, said that Hazrat Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najfi has elaborated that all predictions which were made for the birth of Imam Mehdi (AS) are now visible.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed appreciated the translation by Syeda Sanha Bukhari. Dr Riaz Ahmed, Syed Sohail Bukhari, Mohammad Asim and Jameel Asghar Bhatti also addressed the participants.–Staff Reporter

PNCA to pay tribute to Madiha Gohar today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is all set to organize a condolence reference to pay tribute to founder of Ajoka Theatre Madiha Gauhar on May 3.

Renowned writers, actors, directors and activists including Kishwar Naheed, Shahid Mehmood Nadeem, Kanwal Naseer, Faryal Gohar, Indu Mitha Tahira Abdullah, Dr Fozia Saeed, Zaheer Bhatti, Dr Inamul Haq Jawed Nargis Rasheed and Jamal Shah will open their heart on the life of Madiha Gauhar and her role for promotion of serious theatre and human dignity at home and abroad.–APP

