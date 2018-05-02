Share:

SIALKOT-Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif has vowed to continue his struggle to ensure the respect of the vote as a PML-N worker and companion of its Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Asif, who was recently disqualified by the Islamabad High Court, added the PML-N government was successfully foiling the conspiracies of against democracy and the country.

He also vowed to continue his struggle to keep Sialkot district as the stronghold of PML-N by struggling hard. He stated this while addressing a big public meeting at Allama Iqbal Chowk. He added that nobody could oust Nawaz Sharif from the hearts and minds of the masses. He said that every day was increasing the popularity of the PML-N. He said that Nawaz Sharif was still ruling the hearts of the people despite the prevailing political unrest in the country.

He said that the time and the masses had proved the failure of minus Nawaz Sharif formula. He said that Nawaz Sharif had won the battle by presenting himself and his family before the Supreme Court and he upheld the prestige of court.

He said that the targeting of Nawaz Sharif and his family was purifying them day by day as he was getting the political and moral support from the masses.

He said that the PML-N would win the 2018 general elections with the heavy mandate again as the PML-N was in the court of the masses. He said that now the masses would again give verdict in favour of Nawaz Sharif by rejecting his disqualification.

He said, "We have successfully presented our case in the court of the masses as the nation is well aware of the truth related the prevailing political unrest in the country."

He also stressed a need for promoting public awareness about the respect of vote and vowed that the PML-N would now take its nationwide move "Respect the Vote" to its logical end.

He asked the people to come forward to ensure the respect of vote, saying that the court of the masses would announce its verdict in favour of PML-N and against those political actors who created hurdles in the way of national prosperity and progress.

He said that though Nawaz Sharif was not the prime minister but still he was ruling the hearts and minds of the people. The government was making hectic efforts to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and safeguarding the national constitution from political actors.

The former foreign minister added that the PML-N was striving to ensure the sanctity of vote and respect of the voters. He said that restoration of sanctity of vote was the top agenda of the PML-N for the upcoming general elections. He said these general elections would be a referendum against all the anti-state elements.

He said that the people had already rejected the negative politics. He said that only the PML-N had full capabilities to make Pakistan prosperous as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the government had established a strong foundation for bringing revolution in education, energy and economy sectors with positive changes.

47 Ramazan bazaars on the cards

The Punjab government will establish 47 Ramazan bazaars in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, announced Commissioner Gujranwala Division M Asif.

He said that quality commodities, fresh vegetables and fruit would be provided at subsidiaed rates for the local people during the holy month. He reviewed in details the arrangements made by the district administrations for establishing the Ramazan bazaars in their respective districts.

He also advised that Ramazan Bazaars be established at the most suitable public places for attracting maximum number of people.