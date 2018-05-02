Share:

SIALKOT-District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad said the labourers have a pivotal role in the national development.

She was addressing a meeting of the labourers held in connection with the Labour Day. She said that the sacrifices of the labourers of Chicago transformed into a global movement for their rights.

She said that the manual and blue-collar workers all over the world including Pakistan deserve salute of the entire world community. She said that the process of development could be ensured by taking care of the food and health facilities for the labourers.

She said that it was a day to reiterate the pledge for supporting the labourers in their endeavours for the protection of their rights, promoting their welfare and providing social security for them.

She said that Islam had spotlighted the exaltedness of the labourers by calling them Allah's friends and ordered the Muslims to pay them their wages before drying up of their sweat.

She said that the entire world acknowledged the key role of workmen in the global development. The minister said that the present government was taking effective measures to improve the lot of the drudges and providing better avenues of employment for them. She said that concrete steps had been taken for carrying out reforms and enforcing discipline in the relevant departments of the government. She said that the government was determined to continue working for the welfare and development of the labourers. She narrated that the development of the working class was instrumental to the development of the country and the society. She said that the nations believe in the dignity of the labourers achieve greater heights.