LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, yesterday arrested Saaf Pani Company’s Bahawalpur Project Khalid Nadeem Bukhari (deputy secretary housing) on the charges of installing filtration plants at exorbitant rates.

It is worth mentioning here that NAB has been probing the alleged financial embezzlements worth billions of rupees in 56 public limited companies’ projects.

According to the details, Deputy Secretary Housing Khalid Nadeem Bukhari, in connivance with other co-accused, got 116 water filtration plants installed in Bahawalpur region, allegedly at the rates 40 percent higher than their actual price, which caused loss of millions of rupees to the national kitty.

The Lahore NAB arrested four accused persons involved in the same scam on April 17. During their remand, they told the investigators that accused Khalid Nadeem, being the representative from the housing department, got the contracts of higher rates approved. After obtaining substantial evidences, NAB officials arrested the accused, produced him before an accountability court and secured his 12 days physical remand.