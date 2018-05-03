Share:

­

ISLAMABAD - Prosecution witness and NAB's Investigation Officer Imran Dogar on Wednesday told the Accountability Court that the Sharif family had bought London’s flats through the Nelson and Nescol companies aimed to hide identity as the flats were in its custody since 1993.

Recording his statement before the Accountability Court, Islamabad, NAB Investigation Officer Imran Dogar said that Nawaz Sharif had failed to reveal the income sources as how these flats and assets were bought.

He also informed the court that on March 28, 2018, land registry, utility bills and other documents relating to the council taxes were obtained.

The prosecution witness informed the court that the London flats were got through the Nelson and Nescol companies under Benamidar. They were found accomplice in corruption and corrupt practices. On this, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris objected that statement of the investigation officer is opinion-based, which cannot be accepted.

The Accountability Court also issued summons to the accomplices in London flats . Prosecutors witness stated that Nawaz Sharif family had failed to satisfy the investigator regarding sources of income as how these assets were made.

The Investigation Officer also informed the court that as per evidences and available documents, the Sharif family become owner of the London flats when Nawaz Sharif was holding a major public office in Pakistan.

He also added that Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar were facilitators of Nawaz Sharif's corruption being Benamidar.

Maryam Nawaz also provided a fake trust deed. Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris termed the statement of Imran Dogar a drama, adding the statement of the investigation officer is based on his opinion. Among witnesses of the JIT, Robert Redley was not present.

Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris, while making cross-questioning, stated that the chairman NAB has instructed the DG NAB to file a reference. Upon which, the NAB Investigation Officer said that the chairman NAB under Section 18-C of NAB Ordinance appoints can an Investigation Officer while he can also transfer this authority to anyone else. Imran Dogar also informed the court that an interim reference was signed by former chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry.

Earlier the prosecution witness informed the court that summons were issued to Moosa Ghani and Tariq Shafi on August 16, 2017. Meanwhile, summons were issued to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and others on August 18, 2017. It was stated in the summon notice that in case of their absence it would be presumed that they own nothing in their defence.

The investigation officer also informed the court that on behalf of the accused two letters were received through Khawaja Harris and Amjad Pervez on August 22, 2017. As per the available evidence, the interim report was prepared on September 6, 2017 and the interim reference was filed on September 8, 2017. On December 14, 2017, statement of Raja Akhtar was recorded.