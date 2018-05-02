Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said on Wednesday that following the rapid growth and progress in all the spheres of life, Pakistan will emerge as a developed nation by the year of 2050.

He hoped Pakistan will be in the ranks of the top-10 economically strong and developed nations by year 2050. President Masood Khan, who is also Chancellor of the AJK-based public sector universities, was addressing the 3rd convocation of the Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) on Wednesday.

The president gave away gold medals, degrees and shields to the position holders in PHD, postgraduate and graduate programmes of various disciplines.

Addressing the convocation, the president of AJK said the students have to play an important role through their due share to bring Pakistan in the ranks of the developed nations. Congratulating the fresh graduates, the president advised them to inculcate strength coupled with the spirit of a better human being for emerging a great citizen through individual role.

He highly praised the performance of Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) for the delivery of quality higher education harmonious to the need of modern era. Congratulating the fresh students, he said that they have learnt from MUST which achieved laurels in a short span of time since its inception in 2009. He said that their journey in the grand varsity and participation in future practical life would, indeed, turn them with a quality role as leaders in all spheres of life. Faculty of MUST must instill high intellect into the students according to the needs of the modern age, he said.

He then referred to the priorities of AJK government to ameliorate the life style of the common man in AJK through speedy development. He said that with the liberal financial assistance of the government of Pakistan, the AJK government has focused to achieve its priorities through promotion of tourism, hydropower generation, telecom and industrial and education sectors. He disclosed that the government of Pakistan had doubled the development budget of Azad Jammu Kashmir to facilitate the AJK government to achieve its targets.

Referring to the ongoing mega China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that the project would open new vistas of economic progress and prosperity in Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir with the collaboration of our brotherly and friendly country of China He said that four mega projects under CPEC in AJK including the gigantic Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur Express Way, 9th special economic (SEZ) in Mirpur, 720-MW Karote Hydle Power Orihects (to be completed in 2021), under-construction Kohala Hydel Power project will emerge as the strong path to economic progress in the State.

He said Mirpur was the only fast-emerging industrial district of AJK and the ancestral abode of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri Diaspora. He said that it had great contribution to the socio economic development of AJK being the great industrial hub and the arrival of foreign exchange from the expats.

He said that struggle for freedom of occupied Kashmir, good governance and economic development of Azad Jammu Kashmir are atop the priorities of the incumbent AJK government since it came in to existence since over one and 9 month ago.

He vehemently condemned the continued reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed by the Indian occupying forces against the innocent people in Indian held Jammu Kashmir for their "crime" of demanding their birth right to self-determination.

He said that every freedom-monger Kashmiri including men, women and children are maimed, killed because they are not prepared to accept the forced and unlawful Indian rule over their motherland. Kashmiris, he said, had rejected the Indian rule over their homeland and fully determined to continue the struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman highlighted the curricular and co curricular activities of his varsity along with the delivery of quality education over 22 disciplines of Engineering, Science and Arts comprising over 56 degree programmes with prime focus to produce quality future architects of the nation.

A total of 1274 scholars including 1 qualifying PhD, 111 postgraduates and 274 graduates belonging to various disciplines of science, technology, social and arts were conferred with the degrees.