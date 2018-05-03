Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Wednesday said that all hanging wires and cables in different city corridors were being removed to restore the beauty of the city. He said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Cable Operators Association which led by its chairman Khalid Aarain called on the mayor in his office.

All cable operators, internet services providers and telecommunication departments have been requested to cooperate with the KMC in this connection and lay such cables underground after removing these wires and cables.

Director Coordination Masood Alam, IT Consultant Daniyal Ahmed, Vice Chairman Cable Operators Association Ghufran Mujtaba, President Akhlaq Ahmed, Vice President Shahzad, Asim, Executive Members Shawaiz and Abid Tayyeb were also present on this occasion. The mayor said that the KMC carrying out removal of all kinds of cables and wires from its 106 roads and prior notice was issued in the newspapers before taking this action.

He said the cable operators despite of this request did not remove their wires and cables due to which this step is being taken.

The mayor said we want cooperation from cable operators to maintain the beauty of the city and to get this city rid of ugly and non managed cables and wires.

He said plan to make telecom corridor around roads was under consideration also so that such organisations could be provided with this facility for their services.

Wasim said that this way we can avoid digging out roads again and again and the city will also get rid of the cables and wires routes through poles.

All the maintenance work will be done in these telecom corridors, he added.

He said this system is used all over the world and we are also doing the same. The mayor said removal of cables and wires was started under the orders of the chief justice of Pakistan which has to be completed.

Cable Operators Association Chairman Khalid Aarain assured cooperation to the mayor and said that underground lying of their services will be started.

He said all cable operators are with the mayor in the betterment of the city and the construction and repairing work of the road and pavements that will be cut for lying of cables will be done by the Cable Operators Association with the satisfaction of the engineering department of the KMC.