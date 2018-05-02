Share:

LONDON-The family of George Michael have requested that fans take down tributes left outside the singer’s two homes.

The pop star was found dead at his riverside house in Goring, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day 2016. Supporters have created memorial gardens outside his home in the village and at Highgate, north London. In a statement on his official website, members of his family said he “would not want to disturb or change the quiet neighbourhoods he so loved”.

They asked fans of the singer to pick up their tributes, which include flowers and framed pictures of the singer, by 27 May.

The statement, written by Mr Michael’s sisters Mel and Yioda, father Jack and friend David Austin, said they were “touched by your many tributes celebrating and remembering” him. “However, we feel we cannot expect our Highgate and Goring neighbours to continue to accept as normality, the memorials so personal to you all, to remain as and where they are any longer.” They asked that supporters, who call themselves ‘lovelies’, make a donation to charity as a tribute instead.

Annette McHail, who lays flowers near his Mill Cottage home in Goring every week, said the decision would “put the house back how George would like it.”

“He was a private person and I can appreciate what the family are saying, it needs to go back to normal now.”

Mrs McHail added she would not leave any tributes in future.

Mr Michael’s next door neighbour, Diana Davies, said that “a few” local residents in Goring were unhappy about the memorial, but the visitors were “very respectful” and it was kept “neat and tidy”.

“I don’t see how you can stop it, people come from all over the world, and they will continue to leave things”.

It is unclear how this will affect a celebration organised by fans for George Michael’s birthday in June, when fans from around the world were expected to visit Goring and pay respects to the singer.