Share:

­

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal leaders said that they would not let the religious parties vote divide and after coming into power would establish a true welfare state by introducing radical reforms in all sectors.

Addressing a workers convention here on Wednesday, the MMA leaders said that they wanted to make their way to the Parliament through political, electoral and constitutional means and after coming into power would transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state dreamed by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

They said that fighting corruption, poverty, lawlessness unemployment, reformation in education system and putting country’s foreign policy on right path would be some of the targets of the religious parties’ alliance after coming into power.

MMA Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that today they have drawn their lines for the political battle and would rid the country of the forces which have their own agendas and are least concerned toward the betterment of the common people.

Besides MMA chief, the workers convention was also addressed by MMA vice-presidents Senator Sirajul Haq, Allama Sajid Mir, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi and Pir Ejaz Hashmi, and MMA Secretary General Liaquat Baloch, former deputy chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Gahoor Haideri and others.

Fazlur Rehman said that their struggle was for transforming Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state and rid the country of forces of status quo, who had their own interests and agendas and were projecting the country as a secular state to please their foreign masters.

He further said that these forces were in power for past 70 years due to which the real objectives of securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-content could not be materialised. He said that it was a high time for the religious parties to get hold of power and put the country on right path to make Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state.

The MMA chief said that now no one could create wedge between the religious forces and people of Pakistan would see the real power show on May 13 when people from all over the country would gather at Minar-i-Pakistan and show what actually mammoth gathering is.

Criticising the PTI rally at the same venue a few days back a poor show where with camera tricks and by fixing floodlights a small crowd of a few thousands were shown as huge one.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed the need for unity among the religious forces warning that certain forces were still working on a plan to divide religious parties vote bank so that they could bring people of their choice to get their agendas implemented.

He called upon the religious parties still not part of MMA to unite at one platform as only then they could become a formidable force to play some concrete role in transforming Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state.

Recalling 2002, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that when he was running for the slot of Prime Minister he was called by then military ruler Gen. Pervez Musharraf and asked him to withdraw his candidature as West did not want a religious person on the slot of chief executive, adding this opposition was only because a true Muslim could not dance to their tune and look after the national and public interests which the incumbent rulers had surrendered to their western masters.

MMA Vice-President and Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq said that they did not want to form their government but wanted to complete the agenda of transforming Pakistan into a true Islamic state.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam wanted to see enforcement of Islam as on a number of occasions he had said that the model of Pakistan would be on the pattern of government of Madina established by Holy Prophet Mohammad(PBUH) some 1400 years back.

Sirajul Haq said that in his addresses delivered on various occasions Quaid-i-Azam had at least on 114 times said that Pakistan would be a true Islamic state and had never desired to be run on the pattern of East India Company.

Sirajul Haq said that they wanted judicious distribution of country’s resources where the poor and hapless people would get their due right. He said that they would bring structural reformation in taxation system and collect tax from rich and spend it on the welfare of the poor.

Criticising the rulers who were raising the slogans of restoring the sanctity of vote, Sirajul Haq said that sanctity of vote would only be restored when people would get treatment in hospitals, their children would get good education in state run schools and they would get jobs and honourable livelihood.

The other speakers on the occasion also stressed the need for unity among the religious parties and said that united they would turn tables on the forces of status quo and establish true Islamic welfare state.