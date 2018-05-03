Share:

KARACHI - Mohajir Qaumi Movement (Haqqiqi) delegation led by Naeem Hashmat Wednesday met with leadership of both factions of Muttihada Quami Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to details, MQM-Haqqiqi delegation comprising Shahid Faraz, Kamran Rizvi and Tanveer Qureshi visited PIB Colony and Bahadurabad offices of MQM-P factions and called on Dr Farooq Sattar and Ameenul Haq separately. MQM-Haqqiqi leaders during the meeting invited the MQM-P leadership to attend party public gathering scheduled to be held on May 6 in locality of Liaquatabad.

Talking to the media men after the meeting, Naeem Hashmat said that the meeting with MQM-P both factions leadership was held in a good atmosphere while it was also decided that both parties would continued contact keeping in view political situation of Karachi. MQM-Haqqiqi leader said that MQM-P both factions have welcomed our invitation stating that the final decision of participating in MQM-Haqqiqi public gathering would be done after consulting with the members of MQM-P coordination committees.

To a question about PSP, Naeem said that MQM-Haqqiqi has only invited the parties those still stands with “Mohajir Slogans” and that why we have not invited Kamal‘s led party in MQM-Haqqiqi public gathering.

Meanwhile, MQM-Haqqiqi Chairman Aafaq Ahmed talking to the media men at his resident in locality of DHA claimed that party public gathering scheduled to be hold on May 6 will be a milestone in the politics of Karachi. He informed that party workers were getting public great response during the distribution of the handbills in District Central. He said that Mohajir Community welcomed the party decision of holding public gathering in locality of Liaquatabad after decades. Afaq said that since long Mohajir community had been left in a miserable situation.