KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan faction led by Dr Farooq Sattar Wednesday submitted plea in Election Commission of Pakistan seeking disqualification of 12 legislators who broke away from the party.

According to details, MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar has submitted a petition in ECP looking for ineligibility of 12 lawmakers including member of Sindh Assembly Naheed Bedum, Heer Sohu, Naila Munir, Saifuddin Khalid, Muhammad Kamran, Saleem Rajput, Anwar Raza, Sameeta Afzal and Yousaf Shahwani. Furthermore the plea also includes the names of Member of National Assembly Fouzia Hameed, Muzammil Qureshi and Mahboob Alam.

Moreover, the MQM-P has also submitted petition in ECP with a request not to allow change of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly. The petition reads that the Sindh Assembly should be restricted from not changing the opposition leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Sattar last year in month of December filed a reference seeking disqualification of two MNAs and nine MPAs who defected from the party. Sattar‘s reference included MNAs Asif Hasnain and Salman Baloch and MPAs from the Sindh Assembly Irum Azeem Farooqi, Sheikh Abdullah, Khalid bin Wilayat, Dilawar Khan and five others who recently broke away from the party.