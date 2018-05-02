Share:

islamabad-Westminster School’s Nadia Iftikhar won Student’s Choice Award at the Counsellor Recognition Awards organised jointly by Education USA and USEFP.

“Pure dedication and passion coupled with students’ heartfelt appreciation is what helped me win the award,” commented Nadia Iftikhar on being adjudged best among the contestants. Ayesha Raheel Khan Director Westminster School was presented with the same award last year.

Westminster School, Islamabad acquired the Students’ Choice Award at the Counsellor Recognition Awards organized by EducationUSA and USEFP in celebration of the International Education Week. Nadia Iftikhar was voted the best counsellor for the Students’ Choice Awards category among 30 other candidates from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and the KPK region at the high achievers’ ceremony, where nominations from multiple schools are given prestigious awards and the handiwork of the counsellors is also recognized.

“Her victory is reflected in her everyday dealing with the students and the passion with which she works. Her drive to help students achieve the very best of everything academic is in essence a true reflection of what an honour counselling young minds actually is,” remarked the CEO of Westminster International School and College Raheel Sajjad Khan adding that the entire Westminster family was extremely proud to have Iftikhar as part of their team.